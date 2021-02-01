ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 36.7% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00265022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037808 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARMOR

ARMOR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

