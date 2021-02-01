Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,468.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $43,681.77 and $5,468.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,775.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.04 or 0.03914256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00385222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01201437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00524938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00417856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00255511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,145,781 coins and its circulating supply is 8,101,237 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.