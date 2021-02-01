Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:ARW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). 502,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,448. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66.
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile
