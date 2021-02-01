Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:ARW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). 502,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,448. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66.

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

