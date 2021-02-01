Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $20,636,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,907,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,577,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.