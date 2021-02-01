Arweave One Day Volume Reaches $5.40 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00014750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $167.20 million and $5.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

