Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,132.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

