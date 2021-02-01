Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,132.0 days.
OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $45.74.
Asahi Group Company Profile
