Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $142.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.