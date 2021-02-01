ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 14.4% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares traded up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. 722,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 468,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

