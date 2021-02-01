ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,436.93 ($71.03).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock traded up GBX 310 ($4.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,784 ($62.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,482. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,821.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,642.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.