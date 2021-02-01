ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASRRF. CSFB downgraded ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASR Nederland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

