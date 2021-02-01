Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) traded up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. 11,607,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,438,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assertio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

