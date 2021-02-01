Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

