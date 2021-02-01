Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires Shares of 6,756 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VB opened at $198.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.81.

