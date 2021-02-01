Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 1.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $48.09 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

