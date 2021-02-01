Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,641.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

