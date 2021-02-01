Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

