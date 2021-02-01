Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATASY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantia has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

