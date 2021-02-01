Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 12,907 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.32. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.