Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 22,350,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 35,258,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

