Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 22,350,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 35,258,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
