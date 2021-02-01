Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 35.2% Higher This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $250.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,659.49 or 1.00334806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000249 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

