Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
AUTLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 790. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.
Austal Company Profile
