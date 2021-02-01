Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

AUTLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 790. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

