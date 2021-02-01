Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

