Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,642. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

