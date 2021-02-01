AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoWeb in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

