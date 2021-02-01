Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of AGR opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

