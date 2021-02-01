AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 791,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

