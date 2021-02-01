Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 402,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 483,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

