Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 402,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 483,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.30.
Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
