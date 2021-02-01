Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,818. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

