Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.67. 647,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 538,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
