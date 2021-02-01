Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.67. 647,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 538,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

