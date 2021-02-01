AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AXAHY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

