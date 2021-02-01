Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.15. 308,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 565,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 196,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

