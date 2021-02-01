AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 372,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 459,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of -364.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,290 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AXT by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

