B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

OSI Systems stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.