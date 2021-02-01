B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

