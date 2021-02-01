B. Riley Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASH. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,379. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

