B. Riley Comments on Telos Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $12,275,000.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

