B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.31 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

LRCX opened at $483.95 on Monday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.68 and a 200-day moving average of $406.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

