Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

BCKIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCKIF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

