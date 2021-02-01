Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 5.6%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 1,125,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 807,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.