Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Reaches $94.53 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $40.78 or 0.00121252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 114.5% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $94.53 million and approximately $70.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

