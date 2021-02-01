Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Shares of BIDU opened at $239.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,342,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,386,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

