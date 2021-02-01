Banano (BAN) Trading 33.6% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Banano has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $20,643.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00150627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

