Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 118,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of -90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

