Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,430,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.