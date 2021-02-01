Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 1,841,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,154,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $258.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

