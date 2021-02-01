Barclays Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Equal Weight

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Canada Goose to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.76.

GOOS opened at $33.46 on Monday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $13,158,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

