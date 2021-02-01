Barclays Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Equal Weight

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC increased their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $33.46 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,158,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

