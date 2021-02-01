Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 297,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,295. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.