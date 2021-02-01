Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 187,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,118. The company has a market cap of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

