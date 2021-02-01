Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 2,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barron’s 400 ETF by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter.

